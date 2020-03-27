Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 62,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 410,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 62,126 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,110,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 754,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 48,796 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $495,358.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $264,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,919. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

