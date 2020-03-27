Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CDK Global by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 492,144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in CDK Global by 58.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,327 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CDK Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in CDK Global by 13.7% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 60,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

CDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

