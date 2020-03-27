Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after buying an additional 1,133,676 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in CF Industries by 603.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after buying an additional 769,471 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,793,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 289,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 960.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 277,721 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,330. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.