Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 182.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 949.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $63.06. 82,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

