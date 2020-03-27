Stifel Financial Corp Sells 117,327 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 117,327 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,233,000 after buying an additional 407,565 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 99.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 264,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4,528.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 206,979 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XEC traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,237. Cimarex Energy Co has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $72.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.47.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

