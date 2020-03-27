Stifel Financial Corp Sells 30,125 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,125 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,072,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after buying an additional 139,850 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 175,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $981,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $626,000.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of CFB traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $7.99. 58,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,432. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $39.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.