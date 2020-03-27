Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,460 Shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Zymeworks worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 82,322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,083 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $11,847,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zymeworks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Troy Cox bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 281,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,022. Zymeworks Inc has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

