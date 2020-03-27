Stifel Financial Corp Sells 78,778 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,778 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,700,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,524,000 after buying an additional 757,477 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,825,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,385,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,347,000 after buying an additional 163,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 386,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 58,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONB shares. ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.21. 60,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $18.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

