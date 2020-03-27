Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Diodes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diodes by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diodes by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 123,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Diodes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,160.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $2,000,616. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. 24,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

