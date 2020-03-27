Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Hub Group worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,075,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.65. 27,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hub Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

