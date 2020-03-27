Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,414 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 93.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OFC traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $22.47. 859,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,033 shares of company stock worth $104,073 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

