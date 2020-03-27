Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 84.75% from the stock’s current price.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

KRNT stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. 1,184,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,327. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.56. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

