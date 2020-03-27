Stifel Nicolaus Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $224.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $224.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.44.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $11.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,568,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,514. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.89 and its 200-day moving average is $216.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

