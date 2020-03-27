STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €16.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.40 ($29.53).

STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is €24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.13.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

