STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €28.00 by Deutsche Bank

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.40 ($29.53).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.13. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.