Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 27th (ACCO, ACIU, ACRX, AEYE, ARD, BRG, DPZ, INFN, MDP, MGA)

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $350.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Domino's have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported fourth-quarter 2019 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. Moreover, the fourth-quarter results marked the company’s 35th and 104th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales on the domestic and international front, respectively. The company has been benefitting from solid digital ordering system and robust international expansion. Moreover, increased store count and company’s efforts on the digital front bode well. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have witnessed upward revision in the past 30 days. However, high costs and negative currency translation are concerns.”

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.50.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $205.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Martin Marietta have outperformed its industry in the past year. This outperformance is likely to continue going forward, courtesy of strong 2019 results, higher shipments, strong pricing and cost-management efforts. Notably, the company provided strong guidance for 2020, given strong past quarters’ results and attractive underlying market fundamentals. The company is well positioned for the upcoming periods on the back of its strong pipeline of large multi-year energy projects, and improving residential, non-residential, and public construction demand trends. Its strength on acquisitions and divestitures is also encouraging. However, adverse weather conditions and rising costs raise concern. Also, 2020 earnings estimates have been trending downward over the past 30 days, reflecting concern for the company.”

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$62.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $102.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paylocity is benefiting from the growing adoption of its solutions among clients with less than 50 employees. Moreover, healthy momentum in the company’s core and upper end of the market is a tailwind. Further, the release of Learning Management System and Community portal, which garnered a positive feedback from clients, is encouraging. Also, the addition of on-demand pay to its portfolio is likely to boost client wins going forward. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Moreover, concerns over global economic growth might undermine Paylocity’s near-term growth prospects. Additionally, heightening competition from ADP and Paychex are concerns.”

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $134.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synopsys is benefiting from rising demand for its products. Increasing global design activity and customer engagements is a tailwind. Growing demand for advanced technology, design, IP and security solutions is also creating solid prospects. Further, with the growing need for enhanced security measures, demand for the company’s solutions is shooting up. Moreover, rising impact of AI, 5G, IoT and big data is driving investments in new compute and ML architectures. Strong momentum in Fusion Design Platform and Verification Continuum platform remains a key catalyst. However, headwinds in Maintenance and Services segment are a concern. Moreover, geopolitical challenges coupled with uncertainties related to restrictions over trade with Huawei are other woes. The company is also witnessing stiff competition.”

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$0.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.30.

