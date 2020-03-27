Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 27th (ABF, ADRNY, ADTN, AIN, AMAT, AWI, BA, BDORY, BECN, CL)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 27th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 2,180 ($28.68) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,700 ($35.52).

Get Associated British Foods plc alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $152.00 price target on the stock.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $139.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 280 ($3.68).

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $136.00 price target on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.50.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $300.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $340.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $235.00 target price on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $153.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $290.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $300.00 price target on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 480 ($6.31).

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $144.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $138.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.29).

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank AG currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,600 ($21.05).

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $101.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $109.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $117.00.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $220.00 price target on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 4,000 ($52.62).

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.