Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 11,783 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the average daily volume of 3,570 call options.

HEXO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,959,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,143. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Several research analysts have commented on HEXO shares. Pi Financial cut shares of HEXO to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.82 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in HEXO by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 546.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in HEXO by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

