Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 277,291 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average volume of 138,645 call options.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. 4,302,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,897,199. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. United States Oil Fund has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,536,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,259 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 2,215,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,367,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $6,024,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,370,000.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.