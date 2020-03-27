Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,593 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 670% compared to the average daily volume of 856 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of WillScot from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 1,222,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72. WillScot has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WillScot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WillScot by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in WillScot by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

