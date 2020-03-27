Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,404 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the typical daily volume of 173 call options.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $356,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,044,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 108,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $49,844,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 95,823 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 59,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.