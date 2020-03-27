Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,061 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,931% compared to the average daily volume of 200 call options.

PCRX stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 940,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,784. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 384,794 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 63.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.