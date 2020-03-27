Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,064 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 631% compared to the typical daily volume of 419 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEQP. Raymond James lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $11,694,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEQP traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,886. The firm has a market cap of $389.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.09. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

