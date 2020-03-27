Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:IWN)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,315 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 911% compared to the typical volume of 328 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,446,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.33. 958,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,834. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

