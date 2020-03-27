Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,082,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 118,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 359,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 321,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.54. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 33.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

