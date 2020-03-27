Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP) Insider Kate McKenzie Acquires 20,000 Shares

Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP) insider Kate McKenzie acquired 20,000 shares of Stockland stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.88 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.00 ($26,595.74).

Stockland stock traded down A$0.23 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$2.12 ($1.50). The stock had a trading volume of 31,028,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.36. Stockland Co. Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$2.07 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.47 ($3.88). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is rated as the most sustainable real estate company in the world in 2018 by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

