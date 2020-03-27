StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,638,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041,932 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 5.64% of StoneCo worth $623,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

StoneCo stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. 867,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. StoneCo Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

