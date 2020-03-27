StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STNE. ValuEngine raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

NASDAQ STNE traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,708. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. StoneCo has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

