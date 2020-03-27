StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) Short Interest Update

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the February 27th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE STON traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 2,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. StoneMor Partners has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

In other StoneMor Partners news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 176,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $186,900.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,445 shares of company stock valued at $476,798. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StoneMor Partners stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.41% of StoneMor Partners worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

