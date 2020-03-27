Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of SRI opened at $17.95 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $495.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). Stoneridge had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 72,850 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 1,019.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 104,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 95,556 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stoneridge by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

