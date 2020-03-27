Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 27th total of 103,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

NASDAQ STRS opened at $18.50 on Friday. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $147.58 million, a P/E ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

