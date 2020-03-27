Streamr DATAcoin Price Tops $0.0394 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Binance, IDEX and Radar Relay. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $26.67 million and $4.80 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.02570837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00193465 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00041019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDEX, BitForex, Mercatox, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Binance, Gate.io and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

