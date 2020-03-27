Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €77.56 ($90.18).

SAX traded down €4.88 ($5.67) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €43.04 ($50.05). The company had a trading volume of 171,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of €65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €69.96. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.82. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a 1 year high of €78.65 ($91.45).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

