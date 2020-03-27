Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.29. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.24.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.