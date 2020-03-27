Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Short Interest Up 43.9% in March

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,538,700 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the February 27th total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 200.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.40. 222,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,624. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.29. Stryker has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.24.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.