Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Studio City International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.60 to $16.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Studio City International stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Studio City International will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

