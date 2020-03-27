Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,486 shares in the company, valued at $840,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $48.53. 17,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,755. The stock has a market cap of $806.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

