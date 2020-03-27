STV Group (LON:STVG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of STV Group stock traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 290 ($3.81). The company had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,382. The stock has a market cap of $108.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 385.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 391.20. STV Group has a 12-month low of GBX 325.24 ($4.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 455 ($5.99).

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

