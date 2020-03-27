Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 465.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,830 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,413,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,566 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,645,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 80,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,193,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after purchasing an additional 326,068 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on INN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $422.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.31. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.60%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

