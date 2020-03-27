SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Update

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,639,100 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 27th total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $277.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.25. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $9.17.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

