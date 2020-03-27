Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) PT Lowered to $18.00

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of NOVA stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.99. 13,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,254. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.97 million.

In related news, insider William J. Berger acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,762.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 380,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

