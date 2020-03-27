Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,921,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,877,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,814,000 after purchasing an additional 131,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,303,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 179,794 shares during the period.

NYSE:SHO opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.15. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.71%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

