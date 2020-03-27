SunTrust Banks Cuts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $115.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $162.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

PCTY stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.04. 337,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $150.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,855 shares of company stock worth $3,739,448 in the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 451.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $12,897,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

