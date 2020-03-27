SunTrust Banks Upgrades Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to “Buy”

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $65.26. 6,366,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,483.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

