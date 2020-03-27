SunTrust Banks Upgrades Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to Buy

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.15.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $144.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.59. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.