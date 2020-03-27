Super Zero (SERO) Market Cap Achieves $16.09 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and approximately $12.02 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00052052 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013919 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 646,457,649 coins and its circulating supply is 248,336,876 coins. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

