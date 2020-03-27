Superdry (LON:SDRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 85

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SDRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superdry to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 479.44 ($6.31).

Shares of Superdry stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 109 ($1.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,951. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.34. The stock has a market cap of $106.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other news, insider Peter Williams purchased 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £44,209.80 ($58,155.49). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,990 shares of company stock worth $4,450,982 in the last 90 days.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

