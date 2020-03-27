SwiftCash One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $34,620.77 and approximately $5.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001843 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 130,336,024 coins and its circulating supply is 129,615,593 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

