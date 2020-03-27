Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 80 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 80 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 119 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 101.06.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

