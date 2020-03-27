Symrise (SY1) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Symrise (FRA: SY1) recently:

3/25/2020 – Symrise was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Symrise was given a new €87.00 ($101.16) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Symrise was given a new €108.00 ($125.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Symrise was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Symrise was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Symrise was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Symrise was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Symrise was given a new €92.00 ($106.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Symrise was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Symrise was given a new €79.00 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Symrise was given a new €89.00 ($103.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Symrise was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Symrise was given a new €91.00 ($105.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Symrise was given a new €91.00 ($105.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Symrise was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Symrise was given a new €91.00 ($105.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Symrise stock opened at €80.30 ($93.37) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €89.08. Symrise AG has a one year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a one year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

